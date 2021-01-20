Acreage Jumps In Abernathy Fire Near Yosemite

Visible smoke from the Abernathy Fire on the Stanislaus National Forest near Camp Mather and Yosemite 1-20-21 View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The acreage has grown on the Abernathy Fire burning near Yosemite National Park.

The blaze ignited on the Groveland Ranger District of the Stanislaus National Forest, just west of Camp Mather, yesterday morning due to the high wind event. Forest officials update that aircraft infrared mapping overnight puts the acreage at 212 acres. Last night forest officials estimated the fire was 70 acres in size, as reported here.

Additional resources arrived overnight, and suppression efforts continue today. Forest spokesperson Diana Fredlund details, “Firefighters are working to surround the fire with containment lines, and there are still some active flames in a few places. They will continue with an active presence until it is contained, and the interior heat is cooled.”

Fredlund also adds that there is no containment at this time. Currently, there is no threat to the camp or any other structures. The fire is located within the Rim Fire scar.