High Wind Warning For The Sierra Nevada

Strong north to east winds are forecast over California beginning late tonight and lasting into Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Center has issued a High Wind Warning for the Central Sierra Nevada Foothills from Noon on Monday through Noon on Tuesday.

A High Wind Warning has also been issued for the Central Sierra Nevada and the Northern Sierra Nevada from Noon on Monday through 7 PM Tuesday.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 10 PM Monday through 7 PM Tuesday.

In the Sierra Nevada, northeast winds will range from thirty to forty-five mph, with gusts ranging from fifty-five to seventy-five mph. Isolated gusts over exposed ridgetops and mountain peaks may exceed 80 mph.

In the Foothills, sustained northeast winds of twenty-five to thirty-five mph are forecast, with anticipated gusts up to sixty-five mph.

In the Central Valley, the north winds will range from twenty to thirty-five mph, with gusts likely from forty to fifty mph.

The strongest winds forecast to occur Monday night and Tuesday.

These winds are expected to be strong enough to damage trees and cause power outages. Burned trees in recent burn scars will be particularly susceptible. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extreme caution if you must drive.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Stay clear of power lines.

Also, secure outdoor items, such as patio furniture, sports equipment, and trash cans prior to the onset of high winds. Even the most common objects become dangerous projectiles when picked up and carried by high winds.