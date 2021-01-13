Stay At Home Order Lifted For Some Counties

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom has lifted the Stay At Home Order for 13 counties in northern California.

They are in the greater Sacramento region, including local counties like Amador and Alpine.

Tuolumne and Calaveras, however, are classified in the San Joaquin Valley region, and are still under a Stay At Home directive.

For example, the change allows businesses like restaurants to again allow outdoor dining, instead of just takeout, in the greater Sacramento region.

In announcing the change, Newsom said there is “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Newsom adds, “California remains in its most intense surge to date, but there are some good things to report. We’re starting to see some stabilization both in ICU’s and positivity rate.”

The available ICU capacity has been improving in Sacramento. The state reports, however, that the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are still at around zero-percent available capacity. It is unclear when the local order will end.