Prescribed Burns Underway In Various Locations

Prescribed fire near Pinecrest View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest has several burn piles ignited today as part of its prescribed fire efforts.

The forest aims to conduct prescribed burns, and do pile burning, during the cooler and drier months in order to improve the health of the forest.

Spokesperson Diana Fredlund says burning is underway today in the Summit/Mi-Wok Ranger District on the Pinecrest Fuelbreak located west of Pinecrest Lake Road, and near Crabtree Road. Smoke has been visible in the area (photo taken along Mono Way). In the Groveland District there is burning at Femmon’s Meadow near Jawbone Ridge. On the Calaveras Ranger District there is burning near Sand Flat Campground and Camp Wolfeboro.

Burning is anticipated to continue during the coming weeks and months as conditions allow.