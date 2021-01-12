California Reports Gorillas Tested Positive For COVID-19

California department of Public Health logo View Photo

San Diego, CA — In what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates, Governor Gavin Newsom says several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo tested positive for coronavirus.

Newsom announced the development yesterday afternoon. The eight gorillas live together and several have been coughing. It is believed that they contracted the virus from a member of the wildlife care team who was asymptomatic.

The Associated Press reports that veterinarians are closely watching the gorillas, who remain in their habitat within the park. They are being given extra vitamins and fluid, and aside from some congestion and coughing, are doing well, according to Zoo officials.

Researchers earlier learned that other wildlife has tested positive for COVID-19, like tigers and minks, but this was the first confirmed case in apes.