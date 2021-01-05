Sunny
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man Arrested After Ramming Sheriff’s Deputy Vehicle During Chase

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Matthew Carlile

Matthew Carlile

Photo Icon View Photo

Columbia, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over the driver of a pickup truck who was driving recklessly in the Big Hill area of Columbia.

It happened at around 8pm yesterday. The sheriff’s office reports that the driver, 39-year-old Matthew Carlile of Sonora, accelerated and led the deputy on a chase along Gunsight Road and Quail Mine Road. The truck got stuck after trying to turn onto Four Wheel Drive due to the angle. The sheriff’s office reports that Carlile then put the truck in reverse and rammed into the patrol vehicle. He again tried to accelerate up Four Wheel Drive, but was unsuccessful. He was ordered from the truck and taken into custody without further incident.

Carlile was arrested for having an outstanding arrest warrant, driving while his license was suspended, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony evasion and assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 