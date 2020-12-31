Mother Lode Fairground’s State COVID-19 Testing Site Closed, Again

Sonora, CA – The Mother Lode Fairground’s state coronavirus testing site has been shut down for a third day in just a week due to a staffing shortage and there is no word as to when it will reopen.

The first time the facility was forced to close was on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, as reported here. Since then, the doors were locked on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and now today, New Year’s Eve. A written statement released by the Tuolumne Public Health Department can be viewed below:

“We have been informed that the State COVID testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is experiencing staffing issues and have had to close the site temporarily. We do not have information on when it will reopen at this time. Those who had appointments scheduled through their patient portal should receive a notification of the cancelation. A reminder that the site was already scheduled to be closed tomorrow, New Year’s Day. We apologize for the inconvenience and understand that this is frustrating. We continue to work with the site management team and the State to help resolve the challenges surrounding clinical staffing during this difficult time.”

These closures have only happened over the year-end holidays. Clarke Broadcasting made inquiries regarding the cause of the staff shortage via email to Tuolumne County Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta. She replied, “We don’t know the specifics of why they are experiencing a nursing shortage at this time.”

Alternative testing sites in the area can be viewed by clicking here.