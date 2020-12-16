All Mountain Passes Now Closed For Winter Season

Sonora, CA – This weekend’s storm dropped plenty of snow throughout the Sierra Nevada, and with more blustery weather on the way this week Caltrans decided to close the remaining Mountain Passes.

The gates were closed on the Sonora Pass/Highway108 and Ebbetts Pass/Highway 4 for the winter season at noon. Up until now, these two passes had been closed on a temporary basis due to snow, ice and weather for the past couple of months. Caltrans says several factors influence the decision-making process for temporary closing, opening, and seasonal closures of the mountain highways. Those include storms, the amount of snowfall and overall road conditions.

Caltrans provided the below locations for the closures:

Ebbetts Pass/SR-4 will be closed from the west end of Lake Alpine in Alpine County to the SR-89 junction in Alpine County.

Sonora Pass/SR-108 will be closed from the SnoPark east of Strawberry in Tuolumne County to six miles west of I-395 in Mono County.

The mountain passes will remain closed until the winter storm season has passed. Then snow and debris will be removed prior to reopening the passes in 2021. Maintenance crews will also inspect the roadways and make needed repairs before they are opened to the traveling public.

Highway 4 Tioga Pass closed for the season in November, after a storm left hazardous road conditions, as reported here.

