One Mountain Pass Closed For The Season

Yosemite, CA – After this week’s storm blew through leaving hazardous road conditions, Yosemite National Park has closed Highway 120 Tioga Pass/ Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road for the season.

Caltrans oversees the two other passes, Highway 108 Sonora Pass in Tuolumne County and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass in Alpine County. Both were closed on Friday, Nov. 6th as another wicked winter storm approached and have not yet reopened due to the hazardous road conditions in the higher elevations, as reported here. Currently, Caltrans has them listed as temporary closures and has not yet officially shut them down for the winter season.

Yosemite notes that while both Tioga Pass and Glacier Point road typically close each fall and reopen in the spring when weather conditions improve for travel, the park remains open year-round. Road crews work continuously on snow removal along all other roads within the park. Also, motorists, even those with four-wheel drive, are required to carry tire chains during the winter months when driving in the park. Travelers should also check for temporary road closures that could go into effect at any time. Road conditions can be found at anything by clicking here or going to the mymotherlode.com homepage and clicking on traffic.