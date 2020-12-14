Trump: Happy Hanukkah

President Trump delivered a message on Hanukkah from the White House.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day.” President Trump’s weekly address airs on Mondays and the Democratic response on Tuesdays. Here are his words:

“During this holiday season, the First Lady and I send our warmest greetings to the millions of Jewish people in the United States and around the world as they begin the celebration of Hanukkah and the miracle that kept the flames of the menorah burning in the Second Temple for eight nights.

The candle-lighting tradition that began over 2,000 years ago is rooted in perseverance and faith—two virtues that are indicative of the Jewish culture and the Jewish faith.

This year’s observance of the Festival of Lights comes at a time when the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel has never been stronger. Over the past four years, my Administration has stood in unwavering solidarity with the Jewish people. In recent months, we brokered historic peace deals between Israel and major Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan, ushering in unprecedented opportunities for enhancing stability and prosperity in the region. As we enter this season of celebration and reflection, we must continue to build on this progress and work toward a brighter and more secure future in the Middle East and around the world.

Over the eight days, families and friends will gather to carry on the time-honored tradition of lighting the menorah. The First Lady and I wish you all a joyous celebration. Happy Hanukkah!”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and AM 1450 KVML.