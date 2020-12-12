Second Round Of Snow Forecast For The Sierra Nevada

Highway 108 Sonora Pass with snow on the roadway from recent storm system View Photo

A winter storm will move into the region late tonight and Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet, from 7 AM Sunday through 4 AM Monday.

The snow levels will lower during the day to around 4,500 feet. Locally lower snow levels will be possible. Heavy snow is expected.

Total snow accumulations of four to twelve inches are expected, with localized amounts up to 17 inches above 7,000 feet.

If traveling into the mountains be prepared for hazardous travel conditions. Carry chains, extra warm clothing, food and be prepared for difficult travel conditions and travel delays. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.