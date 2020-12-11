Vaccines For Frontline Health Care Workers May Arrive By Next Week

Mariposa, CA – Vaccines For Frontline Health Care Workers May Arrive By December 15 according to Mariposa County Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko who went over how the state plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines. The FDA has given the green light to Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine and is expected to approve the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine soon. Dr. Sergienko says “It is going to be very small numbers, incredibly small numbers.” The first vaccines they receive will go to frontline health care workers first. Those eligible include individuals who provide emergency medical services, emergency department workers and acute care workers.

After frontline health care workers vaccines will be provided to other health care workers and those in long-term care facilities. Dr. Sergienko says the state is still determining who the second group will be. He notes teachers and agricultural workers have been discussed but there are no specifics yet.

Dr. Sergienk noted that the Federal Operation “warp speed vaccines” has plans to make vaccines available to all those who want them sometime around May 2021.

Mariposa, Calaveras and Tuolumne are part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of Thursday has 1.9% of ICU beds available, that means 98.1% of beds are full. The low bed percentage has triggered the Regional Stay at Home Order on December 6. As detailed here the new Regional Order is a protective measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community and hospital frontline workers. Actions now impact ICU capacity 3-4 weeks from now. View the regional ICU statistics by visiting our COVID-19 Information page here.