Calaveras Reverts From Districts To Zip Codes In Reporting New COVID-19 Cases

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras Public Health has switched from using designated districts to target COVID-19 cases to giving zip codes instead.

Public health reported 32 additional cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. Currently, there are a total of 588 confirmed cases in the county with one hospitalized, 111 active, 455 recovered and 22 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19. The gender breakdown is 324 females and 264 males infected. The age range with the most cases remains 18-49 with 249 followed by 65 plus at 171.

Calaveras County is in the San Joaquin Valley Region and is currently subject to the state’s Regional Stay at Home Order with ICU bed capacity below 15%. The order will be in effect for three weeks. Under it, health officials urge the public to stay at home as much as possible to limit the mixing with other households that can lead to COVID-19 spread. Limited travel is allowed for critical services and outdoor activities for physical and mental health.