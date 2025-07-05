Man Uses Vehicle Tracker To Guide CHP To Alleged Thief

Tuolumne County, CA— A visitor in the area of Kennedy Meadows was surprised to see someone driving off with his vehicle, but he had a secret weapon.

CHP officers were recently notified of an occupied, stolen Ford truck eastbound on Highway 108, between Kennedy Meadows and Sonora Pass. Officers responded to the area while being assisted by the victim, who provided them with real-time locations of the pickup via a tracker on it.

A short while later, a CHP officer spotted the truck in the woods, south of the Eureka Valley Campground, with a driver asleep behind the wheel. While awaiting backup, the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Adan Benites-Montejano, of Wilton, awoke and was held at gunpoint until their arrival.

Benites-Montejano was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for felony vehicle theft.