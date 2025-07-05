State Greenlights Improvements To Jamestown Stretch Of HWY 49

Alternative 3 Photo Simulation by Wood Rodgers—TCTC graphic View Photo

Jamestown, CA— A stretch of Highway 49/108 in Jamestown is now closer to getting necessary upgrades thanks to nearly $3 million from a California Transportation Commission grant.

Noting that Jamestown has a “history of transportation-associated challenges,” the Tuolumne County Transportation Council (TCTC) described the stretch as an “underdeveloped roadway” that affects safety, with an accident rate three times higher than average, including several pedestrian fatalities over the past ten years. At the end of June, the California Transportation Commission approved $2.7 million to fund the Highway 49 Jamestown Safe, Healthy, and Equitable Improvement Project. TCTC officials say it has been a top Regional Transportation Plan priority since the completion of Stage 2 of the East Sonora Bypass in November 2013.

TCTC officials further explain that an underdeveloped roadway means it lacks sidewalks and safe crossings for pedestrians and cyclists while experiencing heavy peak hour traffic congestion that gets worse during seasonal tourist traffic. They added that this can lead to increased air pollution, which may impact elementary schools, seniors, and people with lung disease.

Evacuations from the town are also a concern, highlighted by a recent Tuolumne County Evacuation Needs Assessment and Communication Strategies Project. It showed that without changes, the highway is “likely to exceed capacity during large-scale evacuations, resulting in gridlock.”

TCTC also notes that the Caltrans Congested Corridor Plan for Highway 49 “identifies the project as the best to address pressing issues in the corridor.” They plan to convert the two-lane highway into a comprehensive street with sidewalks, bike paths, transit stations, a park-and-ride facility with EV chargers, traffic signal improvements to improve flow, and potential expansion to relieve congestion. The grant will fund a study of three alternatives, with one being chosen as the preferred option.

Alternatives 1 & 2, estimated at $18,950,000 and $19,588,000, respectively, include these upgrades:

Widening Highway 49 from 3 to 5 lanes through Jamestown

New transit stops for Tuolumne County Transit, Yosemite Area Regional Transit, and a planned route to Modesto Transit Center

Bike lanes and sidewalks

Jamestown Park & Ride lot with electric vehicle chargers

A new northbound right turn pocket at Main Street

Rawhide Road Bridge Project, including geometric changes on Jamestown Road and Main Street

Gold Rush Shared Use Path Project and related improvements

Alternative 3, shown in the image box graphic, is a less expensive plan at $16,775,000, which omits highway widening and focuses on operational improvements like turn lanes, signal coordination, additional storage, and a new traffic signal at the west Main Street entrance.

Caltrans will soon start regional surveys, environmental studies, and public input workshops in coordination with TCTC. The project is expected to complete environmental review and approval by 2026. If funding is secured, construction could begin in 2028.