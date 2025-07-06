Update: Fire In Mariposa, Evacuation Advisory

Hunter Fire burning in Mariposa County -- PGE live camera View Photo

Update at 6:42 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation blaze, the Hunter Fire, burning in the Hunter Valley area of the county in the 4600 block of Bear Valley Road. The fire is estimated at 26 acres. The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office has not yet lifted the evacuation advisory, which can be found below. Crews will work towards full containment and then mop up into the night. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 6:30 p.m.: Aircraft from Columbia Air Base and ground crews are making progress on the Hunter Fire burning in the Hunter Valley area of Mariposa County, which broke out in the 4600 block of Bear Valley Road. The fire has grown to an estimated 26 acres; however, CAL Fire reports that one helicopter and three tankers have been released. There are no road closures. Find the evacuation advisory below.

Original post at 5:57 p.m.: Hunters Valley, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in the Hunter Valley area of Mariposa County that is threatening structures, and an evacuation advisory has been issued. The flames of the named Hunter Fire broke out in the 4600 block of Bear Valley Road and have grown to an estimated 15 acres in size. The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office issued this evacuation information as of 5:30 pm: The fire is currently burning on Bear Valley Road. Advisories and warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Bear Valley Rd from the 4600 block to Hwy 49 North

Hwy 49 North from Bear Valley Rd to Pendola Garden

Pendola Garden from Hwy 49 North to the 1-mile marker

All roads are open at this time.

Fire evacuation warnings are meant to notify residents of nearby fire activity. These are not evacuation orders, stress sheriff’s officials, adding that conditions can change rapidly. They also said, “All residents in the advisory zones are strongly encouraged to begin preparing now in case an evacuation becomes necessary. Stay alert, make arrangements, and be ready to act if needed.”

An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.