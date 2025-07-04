Fish For Free Saturday In California

Free fishing day -- CDFW photo View Photo

Sonora, CA— Grab some fishing gear and take advantage of this year’s first of two free fishing days.

Each year, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) offers two days when you can fish without needing to buy a fishing license. State fishing officials note that these days provide a “great, low-cost way to give fishing a try.”

CDFW emphasizes that all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours, and stream closures, remain in effect. Every angler must have the appropriate report card if they are fishing for steelhead, sturgeon, or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity River Systems.

Children 15 and under can fish for free any day of the year in California, but Free Fishing Days offer a perfect opportunity for families and friends to enjoy the activity together, according to state fishing officials. The first free fishing day is Saturday, July 5, and the second is Saturday, August 30, 2025.

“It’s a great excuse to relax next to a beautiful lake or river and enjoy the great outdoors, and you might go home with tasty fish to throw on the grill,” shared CDWF officials.