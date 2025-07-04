Keeping Safe On The Waterways

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Marine Safety Division View Photo

Calaveras County, CA— The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Operation Dry Water to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired boating every day and during this Independence Day holiday.

The sheriff’s marine safety division, along with law enforcement agencies nationwide, is supporting the annual Operation Dry Water campaign during the Fourth of July weekend. Coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard, this campaign aims to raise awareness about the risks of boating under the influence and to promote increased enforcement efforts. The NASBLA works in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Alcohol remains the leading known factor in recreational boating deaths and significantly contributes to serious boating incidents. Sheriff’s officials reported that during the 2024 campaign, 584 impaired boat operators were removed from the water, helping to prevent potentially life-threatening accidents.

“We encourage all boaters to prioritize safety by committing to sober boating practices year-round. Impairment from alcohol or any drug—legal or illegal—seriously impairs judgment, coordination, and reaction time on the water,” stated sheriff’s officials.

The campaign allows deputies to directly communicate with the boating community about the dangers of impaired operation and the importance of making safe decisions on the water. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office states it is committed to promoting safe practices such as sober boating, wearing life jackets, and providing boater education to prevent incidents and save lives.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office will deploy additional marine safety deputies to waterways and coordinate targeted efforts with local partners to promote good boating habits and hold lawbreakers accountable. Click here for more details regarding the campaign.