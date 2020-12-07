High Wind Warning Issued For The Sierra Nevada

Snow In Yosemite View Photo

A Wind Advisory is currently in effect for the Northern Sierra Nevada and a High Wind Warning remains in effect until 10 PM tonight for the Central Sierra Nevada, which includes Yosemite National Park.

High pressure building inland is resulting in strong northerly wind, along the the western slope of the Sierra Nevada.

Wind is forecast to decrease in most areas this afternoon into evening. Locally windy conditions could persist into Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, winds of twenty-five to forty mph will continue, with gusts up to fifty-five mph. Canyon wind gusts could reach up to sixty mph. Wind gusts up to seventy mph are possible along the Sierra Nevada crest.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and dowend power lines could result in a few power outages. Weakened trees may also fall, especially in burn scars.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use caution if you must drive. Secure outdoor objects.

During the High Wind Warning, people should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If you live in the Sierra Nevada, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.