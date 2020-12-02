COVID-19 Report, 49 New Cases In Tuolumne County

stay home when sick View Photos

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health has identified 49 new cases today. They state that 45 appear to be isolating at home, two have been released from isolation, and two are hospitalized. The cases include 3 females and no males under 20 years old, 5 females and 5 male in their 20s, no one in their 30s, 7 females and 3 males in their 40s, 2 females and 3 males in their 50s, 6 females, 5 males and an unknown gender in their 60s, 2 females and 4 males in their 70s, a female and a male in their 80s and a female in her 90s.

As reported there has been an additional COVID-19 death, a male in his 80’s who had underlying medical conditions and was previously hospitalized for COVID-19. The public health team sends sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Twelve previously isolated cases in Tuolumne County were released from isolation today. Two hospitalized individuals have been discharged and are in isolation, and one previously hospitalized case has recovered. A previously isolated case has been admitted to the hospital for worsening symptoms, a total of 12 are currently hospitalized. There are 247 active cases, 832 recovered and 1,104 total including 16 inmates. Total known tests 17,104.

Tuolumne County remains deep in the purple tier with a case rate of 48.3 and test positivity rate of 10.8%. Tuolumne County has seen around 700 new COVID-19 cases in the past month, and public health officials are urging locals to take actions like masking, physical distancing, reducing travel, regular hand washing and staying home when sick. Those precautions were stressed during a COVID-19 update presented by the Health Department at today’s board of supervisors meeting as detailed here.

While Public Health Officials ask everyone to stay home as much as possible, they say it becomes even more important if you are sick. Officials say “As the healthcare systems feel the strain of increased hospitalizations, even having to seek medical care for non-COVID reasons becomes a greater challenge as providers and staff have to adjust their normal levels of care to help everyone. So whether or not you have COVID, if your symptoms are not severe or life-threatening, stay home and focus on rest and hydration.”

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information. People with concerns about new or worsening symptoms can also call the Adventist Health Sonora COVID-19 Triage Line at 209-536-5166 to speak to a nurse or other clinician.

The Optum/LHI state test site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will increase their capacity as detailed here. The site is now open seven days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Make your appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.

Free flu shots are available Tuesday at the Tuolumne Health Department at 20111 Cedar Rd in Sonora from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 2 and up. Call 209-533-7401

Mono County is the 52nd county to move to the Purple tier of business restrictions.

Tier 3: Substantial County/Date

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Alpine 11/30 4 1 (51) 2 4 (47) 0 Amador 11/30 65 27 (487) 8 28 (407) 15 Mariposa 12/1 19 4 (143) 5 0 (121) 3 All Retail, Malls Common areas must be closed, 25% capacity Museums, Restaurants, Places Of Worship At 25% capacity or 100 people, depending on which is fewer. Gyms & Fitness Centers Must be at 10% capacity Open Indoors Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers With Modifications Not Permitted: BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries outdoor only with modifications

Cardrooms outdoor only w/ mod.

Offices Remote Tier 4: Widespread County Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Calaveras 12/1 75 48 (498) 6 23 (401) 22 Madera 12/1 1,016 56 (6,346) 18 17 (5,22744) 86 Merced 12/1 1,619 106 (12,106) 61 109 (10,480) 182 Mono 12/1 49 1 (549) NA 0 (473) 3 San Joaquin 12/1 1,471 389 (26,064) 138/28 283 (23,800) 510 Stanislaus 12/1 1,956 237 (22,399) 200/43 466 (20,015) 4268 Tuolumne 12/1 247 49 (1,104) 12 12 (832) 9 25% Capacity All Retail except standalone grocers, Malls (Common areas & food courts closed) Outdoor Only Restaurants, Museums, Places Of Worship, Gyms & Fitness Centers All Levels- Critical/essential Infrastructure always open with modifications. Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers Open With Modifications Not Permitted: BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Amusement Parks, Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries and cardrooms outdoor only with modifications, Offices Remote