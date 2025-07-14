Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing A City Fleet Vehicle

Items confiscated from a stolen outside jurisdiction's city fleet—ACSO photo View Photos

Amador City, CA— A woman was arrested after being caught driving another jurisdiction’s stolen city fleet vehicle in Amador County at a Plymouth gas station.

Amador County Sheriff’s officials report that their dispatch was contacted by CHP that a city fleet truck was stolen from an outside jurisdiction. However, they did not specify exactly where the vehicle was taken. The pickup was believed to have been seen in the Plymouth area of the county. Deputies responded to do a patrol check of the area. One spotted a truck matching the stolen vehicle’s description in the Shenandoah Station Shell gas station parking lot located at 17699 Village Drive in Plymouth.

Deputies decided to do a closer inspection to confirm the pickup was a match, which it was, and there was a woman behind the wheel. The unidentified female was ordered out of the truck and was arrested without incident.

A search of the pickup uncovered “personal identifying information,” including credit cards, as can be seen in the image box photo, that did not belong to the suspect, along with narcotics paraphernalia, shared sheriff’s officials. They added that, fortunately, the vehicle was undamaged and returned to the rightful owner.