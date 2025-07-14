Red Cross Urges Blood Donations Amid Summer Shortages

Red Cross logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– The American Red Cross is calling on blood and platelet donors to help bolster the national supply as summer challenges continue to strain availability, particularly for Type O blood products, which are in critical demand.

Severe weather events, holiday travel, and seasonal activities often lead to a drop in donor turnout and blood drive cancellations, the organization announced. That, combined with ongoing trauma cases and emergency needs, has made consistent donations especially important this month. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. To encourage participation, the Red Cross is offering incentives through the end of the month. From July 15 through July 31, participants will get a Fandango Movie Reward via email.

Two local blood drives are scheduled in Tuolumne County this month:

Sonora : July 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 19481 Hillsdale Drive.

Twain Harte: July 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Twain Harte Community Center, 18775 Manzanita Drive.

Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent where allowed), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. High school students and donors under 19 must also meet height and weight requirements. All donors are required to bring a blood donor card, a driver’s license, or two forms of ID. To save time, donors can complete their pre-donation reading and health history on the day of their appointment using RapidPass here or through the Blood Donor App.