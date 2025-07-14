Phoenix Lake Boil Water Order Lifted

A boil water order in areas of Phoenix Lake that had been in place for just over a month has been lifted.

We reported on Friday (7/11) that 186 customers in the upper zone, out of 356 customers of the Phoenix Lake Estates CC MWC, were still under a boil order issued on June 11th, as test results continued to be positive. The Upper Pressure Zone includes El Coyote, El Venada, El Mapache, El Conejo, El Puma, El Oso, El Lobo Center, Buena Vista Avenida, Paseo De Los Robles East, and Paseo De Los Portales North from the intersection of Paseo De Los Robles West to the intersection of El Venada.

Customers’ complaints center around the duration and not being notified of what is going on. To address the contamination issue, the water company has switched to a permanent chlorination system and were awaiting test results.

The company updates that on Sunday, the results came back negative, allowing them to end the boil order.