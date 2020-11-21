First Weekend Of Burning Brings Reminders From CAL Fire and Pollution District

Illegal burn pile View Photos

Sonora, CA – This first weekend of burning has CAL Fire and Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District officials reminding the public of the proper ways to burn.

On Friday, the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) of CAL Fire lifted burn permit suspensions. Fire officials cited the recent rain soaking storms and diminished fire activity that has allowed for increased resources to be available statewide, leasing the wildfire threat, as reported here. TCU spokesperson Emily Kilgore says several residents have come to the CAL Fire Sonora headquarters to get a burn permit and have been turned away.

“We’re asking that residents and property owners go to the website to apply for their permits versus coming into one of our fire stations or our headquarters facility. This is to allow for compliance with social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19,” reminds Kilgore.

Click here to apply for a burn permit. Kilgore shares that those without internet access can call 209-754-3831 for assistance in getting a permit left in their mailbox or mailed to them.

Also, those setting piles ablaze are reminded of what is illegal to burn.

“The burning of household garbage, trash, cardboard, plastic, demolition debris; anything other than vegetation is prohibited,” advises Bill Sandman with the Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District.

Sandman notes that if smoke is drifting into a neighbors’ property and they ask that the fire be put out, the person burning must comply. He adds that burning in a burn barrel is illegal in California. Also, all burning must be done on a permissive burn day. That can be found out easily by going to the mymotherlode.com home page and viewing the burn day box, which is updated daily.