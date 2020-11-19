Debris Burning Can Begin Again On Friday

Debris Burn Pile View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) of CAL Fire reports the lifting of burn permit suspensions.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 20th, debris burning can commence in both counties. TCU CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore points to the wet weather for the dismissal of the ban, stating, “We have seen a significant amount of moisture with this storm and the activity of fire and resources available throughout the state have increased as well. So, we’re at that transition period where we can allow burning with a permit again.”

Due to COVID-19 pandemic protocols, residential burn permits can be obtained online, click here. Those without internet access can call the CAL Fire headquarters office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (209) 754-3831 for assistance in getting a permit.

It is the public’s responsibility to find out if it is a burn day by calling the local Air Quality Management District within their jurisdiction as listed below: Calaveras County: (209) 754-6600

Tuolumne County: (209) 533-5598

San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties: (877) 429-2876

CAL Fire provided these pile burning requirements:

Only dry, natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned.

The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.

Do NOT burn on windy days.

Piles shall be no larger than four feet in diameter and in height. You can add to pile as it burns down.

Clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles.

Have a shovel and a water source nearby.

An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire at all times.

While cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, there is still a possibility for escaped debris burns. CAL Fire TCU officials remind individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.