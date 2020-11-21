33 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne 277 Are Active

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health has identified 33 new cases today, two of the new cases are hospitalized, two are already released from isolation and the rest are isolating at home. Seven of the new cases are over 60, six are under 20. One previously isolated individual is now hospitalized. Seven total COVID-19 positive individuals are hospitalized, six previously hospitalized individuals have recovered. Eleven previously isolated individuals have been released from isolation.

The COVID-19 state testing site is located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and is open for testing by appointment only on Tuesdays through Saturdays 7AM to 7PM. Appointments are available several days in advance, so we recommend checking occasionally for appointments as they become available. Make your appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.

There are 277 active cases out of 708 total cases with a total of 408 released from isolation.

Charts of positive cases, case rates, and rate increases, for all counties are here.

A California state board adopted new COVID-19 related workplace regulations that will impact businesses across California. The new workplace rules are detailed here.

The California Department of Public Health and Governor Newsom’s office released a Limited Stay at Home Order as detailed here. Further details from local law enforcement are here.

Because much of the state is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, new guidelines have been released by CDPH for safe holiday gatherings. The guidelines can be found here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-for-the-Prevention-of-COVID-19-Transmission-for-Gatherings-November-2020.aspx

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information. People with concerns about new or worsening symptoms can also call the Adventist Health Sonora COVID-19 Triage Line at 209-536-5166 to speak to a nurse or other clinician.

Public health’s asks everyone to continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community

Alpine 11/18 11 3 (39) 2 0 (28) 0 Mariposa 11/20 4 0 (93) 1 0 (87) 2 Calaveras 11/20 36 23 (422) 0 13 (365) 21 Amador 11/19 56 11 (410) 4 4 (339) 15 Mono 11/20 50 5 (499) NA 42 (449) 2 Madera 11/20 622 90 (5,714) 9 4 (5,012) 80 Merced 11/20 1,004 102 (10,986) 51 65 (9,806) 176 San Joaquin 11/20 1,712 199 (24,450) 83/20 158 (22,434) 503 Stanislaus 11/19 1,124 144 (19,802) 102/17 107 (18,166) 415 Tuolumne 11/20 277 27 (708) 7 11 (408) 8