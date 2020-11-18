11 New Calaveras County COVID-19 Cases, Urge Safe Holiday Gatherings

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-11-17-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County records eleven new coronavirus cases and health officials urge the public to celebrate the holidays responsibly.

The new cases involve four females and two males between 18-49 years of age, and three females and two males over the age of 65. There are four cases each in District 1 and 4, one in District 3, and two in District 5.

As reported here on Monday, Calaveras County moved to a more restrictive tier on the state’s 4 Tier system, moving from yellow/Tier 1 minimal to orange/Tier 2 moderate risk level. That allows for some business indoor operations but with modifications. That is prompting a warning to the public to remain cautious with the holidays fast approaching. Health officials advise the safest way to gather is with people in the same household, gather virtually, or gather outdoors. Click here for Guidelines for Gatherings and here tips for a healthier holiday season.

Public health officials also disclosed that there was a reporting error among two cases in the bi-weekly COVID-19 count reported last Friday (Nov. 13). The revised number is included in the current total of 399 cases in the county. That number includes 219 females and 130 males with the highest number, 162, in the 18-49 age range followed by 131 in 65 plus. There remain 26 active cases with 352 that have since recovered and 21 confirm virus-related deaths.

Of note, for those who wish to get tested, walk-ins are no longer being taken at the COVID-19 free testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Stockton Road in Sonora. Appointments must be made by registering here or call (888) 634-1123.