California Implementing New Workplace COVID-19 Rules

By B.J. Hansen
COVID-19

Sacramento, CA — A state board has adopted new COVID-19 related workplace regulations that will impact businesses across California.

The details were reviewed, and debated, during a hearing yesterday before the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board. For example, businesses will now be required to educate employees about ways to prevent infection, provide personal protective equipment, and offer free testing if more than two employees test positive over a 14 day period.

The Associated Press reports that during the hearing many business organizations argued that “across the board” standards are impractical, and in some cases, unnecessary. Labor groups countered that regulations should be clear and universal.

It was noted at the meeting that CAL/OSHA has received around 8,000 complaints regarding COVID-19 workplace safety since August, with most having do with a lack of physical distancing, or not reporting information about cases to employees.

The new requirements begin in 10 days and will temporarily last for six months.

