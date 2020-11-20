Tuolumne County Sheriff Responds To New COVID-19 Curfew

Tuoumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley responds to the new coronavirus limited stay at home order curfew imposed by the state.

As reported here yesterday, all counties in the purple or “widespread” risk level tier 1 were slapped with an overnight curfew for non-essential businesses that last for a month.

In a written statement below, Sheriff Pooley detailed what his department’s approach will be to enforcing the new order.

“Yesterday afternoon the governor issued a limited stay at home order. We understand the order and respect the authority of executive orders; however, this executive order will not change any aspect of how the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office provides safety and security to our community.

Throughout the pandemic, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office and Public Health have taken an education first approach with regard to the public health orders. We will continue to educate and encourage everyone to make the best decisions to keep themselves and their families safe.

Deputies will not be responding to requests for face-coverings, social gatherings, or pandemic related curfews. We will be focusing on patrol operations to prevent criminal activity and preserve the safety of our community.”

-Sheriff Bill Pooley