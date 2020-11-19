Governor Issues Emergency Declaration For Destructive Mono County Fire

Mountainview Fire Map (Red is structures destroyed, orange shows structures damaged and green is no damage) View Photos

Walker, CA — A 20,000-plus acre wildfire destroyed dozens of structures, and resulted in a death, near Walker on the eastern Sierra Nevada.

It was first spotted at around noontime on Tuesday. The forward rate of spread was thankfully stopped following heavy precipitation yesterday. Most of the destruction was along the northeast edge of Walker, and directly to the north.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Last night Governor Gavin Newsom signed a State of Emergency for Mono County which will allow for additional state resources and funding to help with the cleanup efforts.

Highway 395 was initially closed near the fire, but it has reopened. Evacuees were directed to an out of state emergency shelter set up in Minden, Nevada. Officials will continue to assess the damage over the coming days.