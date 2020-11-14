Update: Vehicle Versus Pole Crash On HWY 26

CHP patrol car View Photo

Update at 6:15 a.m.: The CHP reports that luckily there are no injuries involved in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 26 in the West Point area of Calaveras County this morning that may be a result of slick roadways after the overnight rain.

The wreck happened around 5:21 a.m. when a vehicle went off the roadway on a curve and hit a telephone pole near the intersection of Higdon Road/Higdon Spink Road. One lane of the highway was blocked and officers directed traffic for about 20 minutes before a tow crew removed the wreckage.

