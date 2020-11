PG&E Power outage in Standard View Photo

Standard, CA — PG&E reports that 55 customers in the Standard area of Tuolumne County are without electricity this evening.

The lights went out just before 6 p.m. on the south side of Highway 108 bypass along Mono Way and Peaceful Valley Road, off Peaceful Oak/Standard Road. A crew is on scene investigating the outage. The utility gives an estimated repair time of 9:5 p.m.