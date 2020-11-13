Visitors To Yosemite Can Once Again Ignite A Wilderness Campfire

Camp Fire - Wood Burning View Photo

Yosemite, CA – For those heading to Yosemite National Park this weekend staying warm in the wilderness will be a lot easier as campfires can be ignited once again.

A combination of recent rain, snow, and cooler temperatures has reduced the fire danger within the park. Park officials say that has allowed for the lifting of fire restrictions put in place earlier this year. Park officials offer these current rules for the use of fire by visitors:

Stage 1 fire restrictions are hereby lifted, and all associated orders rescinded.

Campfires are once again permitted in Yosemite Wilderness below 6,000 feet in elevation. Fires remain prohibited in some areas of the wilderness due to scarcity of wood and resource concerns. Where fires are permitted, existing campfire rings must be used.

Campfires and cooking fires may be used in designated campgrounds, picnic areas, and residential areas in accordance with park regulations.

Where permitted, only dead and down wood may be gathered.

Extinguish cigarettes; filters must be properly disposed of in a trash receptacle.

Park officials advise that rangers will be monitoring areas to ensure visitors follow all fire use rules.