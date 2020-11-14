24 New COVID-19 Cases Identified In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health reports 24 new COVID-19 Cases. The cases include two males under 20 and one female under 20, two men and one woman in their 20’s, two women and three men in their 30’s, one woman and three men in their 40’s, three women in their 50’s, two women in their 60’s, one man and one woman in their 70’s and two men in their 80’s. Of those, two individuals were hospitalized. Fourteen individuals isolating at home and one hospitalized individual were released from isolation today.

Public health officials remind anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to stay at home and avoid exposing others while awaiting testing and/or test results. They say to make an appointment to get tested as soon as possible and notify your physician’s office if experiencing anything other than mild symptoms.

Due to the state’s surge in COID-19 cases, new guidelines have been released by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) for safe holiday gatherings to help in making holiday plans. New CDPH guidelines can be found here.It details that all gatherings pose a higher risk of transmission and spread of COVID-19 when people mix from different households and communities. The likelihood of transmission and spread increases with laughing, singing, loud talking and difficulty maintaining physical distance. Limiting attendance at gatherings is a way to reduce the risk of spread as it lowers the number of different people who are interacting. Additionally, by limiting attendance there is an improved ability to perform effective contact tracing if there is a positive case discovered. As reported here Tuolumne Public Health is already struggling to contact trace the current outbreaks. The CDPH guidelines says, “Indoor gatherings remain risky activities, and it would always be safer to gather outdoors or virtually whenever possible. In general, the more people from different households a person interacts with at a gathering, the closer the physical interaction is, and the longer the interaction lasts, the higher the risk that a person with a COVID-19 infection, symptomatic or asymptomatic, may spread it to others. Public health studies have also shown that the risk of transmission is increased in indoor spaces, particularly when there isn’t appropriate ventilation. Unlike indoor spaces, wind and air in outdoor spaces can help reduce spread of the virus from one person to another.”

Tuolumne Public Health notes the county can expect to move to the Red Tier level next week on Tuesday, November 17. Businesses are allowed three additional days, until November 20, to make modifications and remain in compliance.

Public Health is working with the Tuolumne County Innovation and Business Assistance Department to provide technical assistance to businesses that may be affected by the tier change. More COVID-19 information is here, the Blueprint “Dimmer Framework” which provides an overview of what changes in the different tiers is in this pdf file here.

Known Tuolumne tests: 14,123, total positive 467, active cases 142, total recovered 302, hospitalized 3. A total of 15 inmates, 14 who have recovered included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases.

The new state testing site is seeing large numbers of people seeking testing. Pre-registration is now required and walk-ins can no longer be accommodated. Turnaround times for results have reportedly been longer than expected, sometimes over a week. Public Health is working with the State testing task force and will provide updates on expected improvement in testing turnaround times as they learn more. Other testing options may be available to people through their physician offices. Some people have reported success using the drive-thru testing service at CVS in Oakdale.

Appointments for COVID-19 tests are available between 7 AM and 7 PM Tuesday through Saturday at the state testing site at the Motherlode Fairgrounds. Make your appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.

Mono County had another jump in cases but all are reported on October 31st. Their week in review states “Although a majority of the new positive cases came from the Marine Mountain Warfare Center Base at Pickel Meadows, Mono County continues to experience a rise in cases not related to the base over the last week. It is important to stay vigilant with face coverings, distancing, and proper hygiene.” News about the Marine Warfare Base is here.

Tier 1: Minimal County/Date Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Alpine 11/12 13 4(30) 1 3 (17) 0 Calaveras 11/10 12 7(373) 0 8 (340) 21 Mariposa 11/13 5 1(89) 2 0 (80) 2 Indoor Offices, All Retail & Shopping Centers, Hair Salons & Barbers, Personal Care Services, Museums, Hotels & Lodging Bars, Breweries, Wineries, Restaurants, Cardrooms, Places Of Worship, Gyms At 50% capacity details here. Outdoor Playgrounds, outdoor recreation, Sports without live audiences Tier 2: Moderate County/Date

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Mono 11/13 114 119 (470) NA 59 (235) 2 Tuolumne 11/13 142 24 (467) 3 15 (302) 8 Outdoor Only Bars, Breweries, and

Distilleries

(where no meal provided) Museums, Restaurants, Places Of Worship At 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer. Wineries, Gyms & Fitness Centers, Cardrooms Must be at 25% capacity, or 100 people whichever is fewer Open Indoors Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers Tier 3: Substantial County/Date

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Amador 11/12 33 8 (361) 4 7 (313) 15 Merced 11/13 700 61 (10,374) 38 48 (9,505) 169 San Joaquin 11/13 1,347 293 (23,293) 62/17 56 (21,669) 501 Stanislaus 11/12 691 141 (18,852) 74/16 62 (17,751) 410 All Retail, Malls Common areas must be closed, 25% capacity Museums, Restaurants, Places Of Worship At 25% capacity or 100 people, depending on which is fewer. Gyms & Fitness Centers Must be at 10% capacity Open Indoors Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers With Modifications Not Permitted: BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries outdoor only with modifications

Cardrooms outdoor only w/ mod.

Offices Remote Tier 4: Widespread County

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Madera 11/13 460 65(5,426) 8 5 (4,890) 76 25% Capacity All Retail except standalone grocers, Malls (Common areas & food courts closed) Outdoor Only Restaurants, Museums, Places Of Worship, Gyms & Fitness Centers All Levels- Critical/essential Infrastructure always open with modifications. Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers Open With Modifications Not Permitted: BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Amusement Parks, Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries and cardrooms outdoor only with modifications, Offices Remote

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

During emergencies Public Health will turn to DHV (Disaster Healthcare Volunteers) for the COVID-19 response, volunteers may be needed in the event Public Health needs to activate an Alternate Care Site, Family Assistance Center, or Responder Respite Center. Details on how to sign up were released here.

People are encouraged to get tested right away if they have symptoms of COVID-19, five days after travel or close contact with others outside of your household, and test routinely if you work in high-risk settings such as healthcare, corrections or congregate care facilities or if you have frequent interactions with the public through work or other community engagement.

Quarantine is for individuals who have had contact with a COVID-19 positive individual and are waiting for test results or for anyone with symptoms waiting for test results. In general quarantine lasts 14 days if there are no symptoms and a negative test. Isolation is for COVID-19 positive individuals, with or without symptoms, to prevent spreading the infection. If you are advised to isolate or quarantine, it is important to stay at home and separate yourself from others, including household members as much as possible.

It is important to continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community