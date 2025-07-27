Boneyard Fire Acreage Holds Overnight

Boneyard Fire on Saturday afternoon - photo by Jason Jeffery View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — CAL Fire updates this morning that the Boneyard Fire acreage remains at 202 and fire crews have gained 20 percent containment.

As we reported here Saturday, July 27,2025, the fire broke out in the 8000 block of Priest Coulterville Road south of Highway 120 and near the Tuolumne and Mariposa County lines. Evacuation Orders remain in both counties and road closures in Tuolumne County:

EVACUATION ORDERS: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office

Jackass Creek Road from Merrell Road to the Tuolumne County Line

ROAD CLOSURES:

Jackass Creek Road at Merrell Road—Hard Closure

Second Garrote Rd at Merrell Road- Hard Closure

If you live in the area and do not feel safe, please leave; do not wait to be told to evacuate.

MARIPOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S:

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the following areas:

– Jackass Ridge Rd

– Jackass Creek

– Donkey Ln

Click here for an evacuation map.

As crews made progress battling the fire last night evacuation warnings were lifted in both counties. Today CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that crews will continue to establish and strengthen containment lines. Numerous aircraft, including firefighting air tankers from throughout the State are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow. Resources currently on scene:

15 Engines

8 Water Tenders

1 Helicopter

2 Dozers

6 Hand Crews

Total Personnel: 270

Kilgore says another update on the blaze will be released this evening.