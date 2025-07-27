Update: Fire In Jenny Lind

Warren Fire in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County—PGE camera View Photo

Update at 2:05 p.m.: Fire crews have stopped the Warren Fire, a vegetation fire that broke out just after 1 p.m. in the 8002 block of Warren Road north of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the Warren Fire has been contained at an estimated four acres. All aircraft have been released from the scene. Crews will be mopping up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 1:39 a.m.: Jenny Lind, CA – Air and ground resources are working a fire along Warren Road north of Highway 26 in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire has named the vegetation blaze the Warren Fire. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that crews are making good progress on the fire. She added that it is four acres in size and is moving at a moderate rate of spread, but it is holding. The flames broke out in the 8002 block of Warren Road north of Highway 26.

Currently, there are no structures threatened. We’ll pass along more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.