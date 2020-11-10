7 New COVID-19 Cases In Calaveras

San Andreas, CA — Seven additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Calaveras County.

Public health officials relay that the COVID-19 cases include two females and one male between 18-49 years of age, two females and one male between 50-64 years of age, and one female over the age of 65. District 1 has four cases to report and District 5 has three cases to report. There are no new cases to report in the remaining Districts.

A total of 373 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the county. That number is made up of 205 females and 168 males. The age range with the highest number of cases remains 18-49 at 151. It is followed by those 65+ at 124. Of the total cases,12 cases remain active while 340 cases have since recovered. The total deaths related to the virus are 21.

Calaveras county remains in the minimal risk level (yellow/tier 4) on the state’s 4-tier color-coded system. That allows for most indoor operations to be open with modifications. To view the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” outlining the tiers, click here.