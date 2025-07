CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Tuttletown, CA — A trailer fire has ignited in the 9600 block of Rimrock Road near Rawhide Road in the Tuttletown area.

Some of the air resources assigned to the Boneyard Fire have been diverted to the new incident. A trailer is fully engulfed in flames. Be prepared for activity in the area.

It has also spread to about a quarter of an acre of vegetation.