Highway Roadwork At the End of July

Here are the Caltrans road projects that are planned for the week beginning Sunday, July 28 to August 3 in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 4, Monday through Friday at Bonanza Mine Road to Appaloosa Road traffic breaks for highway construction will continue. The work is scheduled from 7 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Tipton House Road to Country Club Drive for utility work Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM until 3:30 PM.

On Highway 4 at Main Street long-term left shoulder utility work will continue through October 30, 2024 from 9 AM until 3 PM.

On Highway 4 from Henry Street on the left and Lilac Street on the right to the Arnold Byway/Old Highway one-way traffic control for utility work is planned. The work is planned for Thursday from 8 AM until 4:30 PM.

On Highway 26 from Alabama Hill to 500 feet east of Ridge Road the left and right shoulder will be restricted for utility work. On Sunday July 28 from 7 AM to 5 PM. And Monday through Friday from Alabama Hill to Upper Dorray Road the left and right shoulder will be restricted for survey work.

On Highway 26 at Sky High Drive one-way traffic control will allow for AC paving. The work is planned for Tuesday from 6 AM to 2 PM.

On Highway 26 long-term one-way traffic control at the North and South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for bridge/guardrail work continues through at least August 31, 2024. Caltrans notes that all trailered vehicles are NOT recommended due to reduced traffic lane width.

On Highway 132 from Bonds Flat Road to Highway 49 in Coulterville one of the two lanes will be restricted for a road striping operation. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.