Twain Harte Man’s Road Rage Gets Him 11 Years In Prison

Tuolumne County, CA— A Twain Harte man was sentenced to over a decade in prison for a road rage incident where he stabbed another driver.

Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke reports that 42-year-old Jeffrey Goldstein received an 11-year sentence from Judge Hallie Gorman-Campbell. Jenecke highlighted his prior crimes, including threatening to kill a former owner of the local Grocery Outlet after being caught attempting to leave the store with stolen merchandise.

Goldstein had multiple felony warrants for failure to appear in those cases, which were still active when the stabbing occurred on December 15, 2024, during a road rage incident on Highway 108. The victim’s granddaughter’s fourth birthday fell on the same day, and a family celebration was in the works.

Jenecke explained that the victim was driving up the highway with his wife behind him in another vehicle. She testified that Goldstein was a passenger in the vehicle, and when her husband tried to pass, Goldstein’s vehicle sped up, then slowed down, and pumped the brakes to prevent a safe pass.

“When it appeared that the other vehicle had a mechanical issue and stopped on the road, the victim felt bad and pulled over to offer assistance,” Jenecke added, noting that the wife continued to the birthday party.

As the victim offered assistance, Goldstein opened the passenger door and struck him in the leg, causing the victim to shove the door back. Goldstein got out of the vehicle and followed the victim to his car. Jenecke disclosed, “Goldstein whispered that the victim had hurt him and then stabbed the victim in the abdomen. Goldstein then kept approaching the victim as the victim backed away from him.”

The victim then grabbed a drill from his vehicle to defend himself, causing Goldstein to jump back into the van that sped away. A passerby captured Goldstein on video running back to the van with a “very large knife in his hand.”

Goldstein was arrested by deputies four days later, briefly resisting by running and scuffling with them. He was searched and found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on him. Due to Proposition 36, the drug possession charge was elevated to a felony, and he has been held in county jail since the arrest.

Jenecke noted that during sentencing, the victim described how the physical and emotional trauma of nearly being disemboweled continues to affect him, and he still has surgery pending.

“Sadly, the family stated that they all used to be people who would always help someone in need, but what Goldstein did to the victim has forever altered their drive to do so because they fear what could happen to them,” Jenecke relayed. She added that during sentencing, Judge Gorman-Campbell told Goldstein, “It is up to you to decide how you move forward from this… We all have a right to feel safe in this community, and you shattered that for this family… I hope you reflect on his words.”

With the felony warrants, Goldstein has two strikes on his record, limiting any “good behavior” credits he can earn in prison.