Honoring Veterans With A Free Pass To the Great Outdoors

Railtown 1897 Sign View Photo

Sacramento, CA – Veterans Day is Wednesday (Nov. 11) and one way they are being honored is by giving them a day at the park, including Railtown 1857 State Historic Park in Jamestown.

California State Parks, 133 of them, are allowing veterans, as well as active and reserve personnel, to walk right through their gates with no admissions fee needed.

“We understand this has been a challenging year with the ongoing pandemic and the recent wildfires,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “California State Parks is proud to be able to honor our military community by thanking them for their service and sacrifices to our country. We hope they can enjoy one of our beautiful parks with their loved ones.”

COVID-19 guidelines are still in effect at all state park units like mask-wearing. And a reminder, some parks, and their museums have a 25% visitor capacity limit. A list of all the participating state parks can be found by clicking here.