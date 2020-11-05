Street Striping Will Impact Sonora Traffic

Sonora, CA — Rolling lane closures, with traffic delays up to 30-minutes, can be expected on various streets in Sonora over the next two days.

Starting this morning, and continuing through Friday, the following streets below will receive new paint on the traffic lines. Be prepared for activity.

The work is anticipated to occur in this order:

1. Shaws Flat Road- Northerly City Limit Line to State Highway 49

2. Saratoga Road-Northerly City Limit line to Shaws Flat Road

3. Stewart Street – Elkin Street to Theal Street

4. Stewart Street – Church Street to Lytton Street

5. Old Wards Ferry Road – Sanguinetti Road to State Highway 108 (bridge)

6. Sanguinetti Road – Greenley to Sanguinetti Road/Fir Drive

7. Morning Star Drive – Greenley Road to Cemetery Lane

8. Cemetery Lane – Morning Star Drive to Shepherd Street

9. Lyons Street – Stewart Street to Greenley Road