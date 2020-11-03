15 New Covid-19 Cases, 31 Active In Tuolumne County’s Report

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health reports one new case today, and fourteen new cases over the weekend. All the new cases are in isolation. One previously hospitalized case has been released from isolation and one individual who had been isolated at home is now hospitalized. Four other individuals have been released from isolation.

Several of the new cases reportedly involved large gatherings of mixed households, including adults and children, requiring a large amount of contact tracing and many individuals now needing to quarantine. Details released about the Covid-19 case identified at Columbia Elementary School are here.

Public Health states there have been several cases among residents and staff at a long term care facility at Adventist Health Sonora. Adventist Health States: “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have maintained the highest precautions to protect the residents at our skilled nursing units. People allowed to enter the facilities have been limited to essential care personnel and all staff and residents have been tested weekly through nasal swab. Our hope is that through this diligent process of testing and tracking, we will be able to isolate the current cases and prevent further illness. We will continue heightened monitoring of all of our residents to ensure the appropriate level of care for each individual’s physical, emotional and spiritual needs. Everyone has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 among the essential workers caring for the most vulnerable in our community.”

Known Tuolumne tests: 13,059, total positive 306, active cases 31, total recovered 255. A total of 14 inmates who have recovered are included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases. A total of 50 cases are over 70 years of age.

The state COVID-19 testing site in Sonora is open Tuesday, November 3, free testing is available at the Motherlode Fairgrounds. Appointment slots are Tuesday through Saturday between 7 AM and 7 PM are now available at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. Public health states, “People are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this resource and get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19, have been in close contact with confirmed cases, have recently traveled, have had close contact with others outside of their household, and test routinely if they work in high-risk settings such as healthcare, corrections or congregate care facilities or if they have frequent interactions with the public through work or other community engagement.”

In July as reported here Tuolumne County had 34 active COVID-19 cases in isolation but has not had over 20 active cases before July or since August. Tuolumne is at Tier 3 Orange, tier levels are assessed and updated on Tuesdays. Many factors are considered when addressing risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses other than the numbers in the chart below more details are here.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 4 10/29 5 1 Amador 25 10/30 3 1 Calaveras 11 10/30 7 0 Mariposa 2 11/2 0 1 Madera 354 11/2 47 6 Merced 404 11/2 105 28 Mono 11 11/2 6 0 San Joaquin 804 11/2 61 30/8 Stanislaus 398 11/2 48 71/17 Tuolumne 31 11/2 15 2 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 4 (+1) 8 0 Amador 271(+2) 311 15 Calaveras 322(+6) 354 21 Mariposa 77 (+1) 81 2 Madera 4,711(+31) 5,141 76 Merced 9,217(+32) 9,779 158 Mono 175(+1) 188 2 San Joaquin 20,869 (+150) 22,167 494 Stanislaus 17,227 (44) 18,027 402 Tuolumne 255(+5) 306 6

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community