Columbia Elementary Student Tests Positive For COVID-19

Columbia, CA — The Columbia Elementary School is working closely with the Tuolumne County Public Health Department after one of its students tested positive for COVID-19.

In response to the positive test, Superintendent Joe Aldridge tells Clarke Broadcasting that the school has now conducted enhanced cleaning of the affected spaces, close contacts of the student have been notified, and the district is following the public health department’s directions.

He adds, “The student did not attend school while having symptoms, following school safety plans. Our team is working hard along with Public Health to ensure the health and safety of our students, staff and community.”

He says parents or guardians with questions or concerns can contact the school office, or the Tuolumne County Public Health Department.

Yesterday the district also sent out a letter to guardians alerting them about the COVID-19 case, and recommending that the school community be proactive in reducing interactions between students and staff by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering, practicing good hygiene and always staying home if sick.

Columbia Elementary returned to full in-person learning, with new protocols, in mid-October.