Breast Cancer Awareness is just one of the important women’s issues to be addressed this evening, during the Stepping Up for Women’s Health virtual workshop presented by Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC).

Nicki Stevens, Marketing Manager for Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The event will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday, Oct.29). The full workshop is scheduled to last for one hour.

It is easy to register through the MTMC Webpage at www.marktwainhospital.org

Several experts on women’s physical and mental health will make presentations – and the workshop will include a special appearance by breast cancer survivor Tina Machua, the anchor of ‘Good Day Sacramento’ on KMAX/CW-31. Many local residents met Tina when she headlined MTMC’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month event in October 2019. She was set to appear at Steps to Kick Cancer again this month but the luncheon was canceled due to COVID-19.

Tina notes, “Everything looks so different these days and we’ve all had to pivot! I was so looking forward to seeing you all again at the Steps to Kick Cancer event! It’s still taking place though – in a different way.”

“The MTMC Women’s Health VIRTUAL workshop will be on your computer screen so you can still participate,” she adds. “In other words, you can still wear your pink PJ’s and sweats in the comfort of your own home! Hope you join in!”

The workshop will also explore the importance of routine wellness exams for women of all ages and the fact that mammograms aren’t as scary as they used to be. Presenters are Radiologist Pardeep Athwal, M.D. and breast cancer survivor Debbie Sellick, a member of the Mark Twain Health Care District Board.

Gynecologist Ali Parsa, M.D. will discuss aspects of reproductive health and his specialty practice in minimally invasive GYNO surgeries.

Beyond physical issues, Stepping Up for Women’s Health will also focus on mental health. Kelli Coane, Chief Administrative Director of the Resource Connection, will lead a discussion about Empowering Individuals Seeking Freedom from Toxic Relationships.

Workshop participants must register in advance through the MTMC Webpage at www.marktwainhospital.org and will receive a return email with instructions for joining the Zoom session.

This virtual event will be hosted by MTMC Community Board Chair Kathy Northington, retired Calaveras County School Superintendent; and co-hosted by Doug Archer, CEO and President of MTMC.

