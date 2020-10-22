Weekend And Upcoming Halloween Themed Events

CA Halloween Guidance View Photo

The outdoor markets are winding down but there are events planned for this weekend.

Register now for 2020’s Mokelumne River Cleanup organized by Foothill Conservancy. The event is on Saturday from 9:00 am until noon. This year’s cleanup site will be on Electra Road with team assignments based on households. More details are here.

Make an appointment for your pet’s Pawliday Portrait and support Tuolumne county shelter animals. The annual fundraiser provides photos of your pet as a way to celebrate the holidays, details are here.

Railtown 1897 is preparing for “Trains, Tracks & Terror!” next weekend. The new event is described as a scary Halloween drive-thru where cars follow a pre-planned route through the Railtown 1897 property. Drivers will be guided to go beyond the gates, along the side of the historic Roundhouse, past the turntable where the Locomotive will be steamed up, and ‘spooked’ out, with a skeleton crew and scary scenes will be projected through windows and doorways. The drive will go to the tri-dam machine shop that is not normally available for public viewing. Along the way, guests will experience a variety of scary yet entertaining vignettes while listening to a spooky audio broadcast through FM car radios.

The Thursday CalaverasGROWN in San Andreas is today and will be done for the season October 29, details are here.

Saturday morning from 7:30 am to 11:30 am is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market. It is the Sonora Market’s last weekend and it will feature Halloween-themed activities. They will have Trick or Treat bags for the kids (limited quantity), a Straw Bale Photo Booth, games and music. Halloween costumes are encouraged location and more details here.

Sunday in Murphys is the last CalaverasGROWN Certified Farmers’ Market for the season, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm as detailed here.

Dia de los Muertos in Murphys was canceled as was the City of Sonora’s “Trick or Treat Street” in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Details about California’s guidelines for celebrating safely are detailed here.