Tuolumne County Identifies Priority PSPS Projects

Sonora, CA — The California Offices of Emergency Services is giving Tuolumne County $182,000 to offset some of the costs and impacts related to PG&E planned power outages.

It is part of the state’s fiscal year 2020/21 budget. Last year the county received $364,000, and the money is being used to install generators at the AN Francisco building and at Animal Control.

For this year’s allocation, at least 50-percent must be spent on either schools, election offices, food storage or COVID-19 testing sites. The county has decided to spend half, over $91,000, to install a generator at the Sonora Senior Center, which has large food reserves for Meals on Wheels and senior congregate lunches. In addition to purchasing a generator, the overall project will require electrical and plumbing work.

The remaining money will go toward covering extra costs related to the AN Francisco building generator installation, installing backplates to improve night visibility on traffic lights, and working toward adding a stationary generator at the Sonora Library.

The priority list was approved 5-0 by the board of supervisors.