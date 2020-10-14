Water Conservation Requested During Annual Ditch Outage

Tuolumne Main Canal - Water Ditch View Photos

Sonora, CA — PG&E’s Tuolumne Main Canal, which conveys 95-percent of TUD’s drinking water, will be shut down for annual maintenance next week.

Without water flowing through the ditches, the only water available is what remains in storage tanks and from limited capacity groundwater wells. TUD is requesting conservation measures during the ditch outage, from October 18-25, and the week that follows, as the storage supply recovers.

It will allow for an adequate supply for drinking, sanitary usage and fire protection. Customers are asked to limit outside watering, do not wash vehicles, turn off automatic sprinklers, and repair water leaks.