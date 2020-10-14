Update: Shooting In Twain Harte

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Update at 6:50 p.m.: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin has confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that one person has been shot and the shooter remains on the loose this evening.

Sandelin states, “The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.” The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 17800 block of Robin Road in the Twain Harte area. Sandelin details, “The call came in from multiple neighbors who reported a white male shooting four times at a white sedan.”

The victim was taken to a nearby fire station for immediate treatment. Sandelin shares that the victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and has been taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora. The scene remains active tonight as this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-533-5815. If you spot the suspect sheriff’s officials warn not to confront him, instead call 911. The description of the suspect is below.

Original post at 6 p.m.: Twain Harte, CA — There is heavy law enforcement activity in the Twain Harte area regarding a shooting.

Neighbors reported hearing four shots in the area of the 17800 block of Robin Road around 5 p.m. One injured person was being treated at a nearby fire station with an ambulance on the way. The suspect in the shooting remains on the loose. He is a white male, 30 to 4o years of age, between 5 and 6 feet tall with facial hair and wearing a short-sleeve shirt. There are no other details available at this time.