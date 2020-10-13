Planned Power Outage To Impact Counties Above Tuolumne

Sonora, CA — The latest PG&E data this morning shows that the planned power outage Wednesday will impact many areas of the Sierra foothills north of Tuolumne County.

Tuolumne County is still not included in the planned power outage scheduled to start at 7pm on Wednesday and continue through 10pm on Thursday.

Nearby Mariposa, Alpine, Stanislaus, Merced and San Joaquin counties are also not on the list.

262 customers are anticipated to be impacted in Calaveras County, 57 in Amador, 389 in Placer, 1,654 in El Dorado and 224 in Nevada.

Many counties in and around the Bay Area are also anticipated to be impacted. They include parts of Alameda, Butte, Contra Costa, Monterey, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Crus, Santa Clara and Solano.

In total, parts of 21 counties, totaling 50,000 customers, are expected to be impacted.